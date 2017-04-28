Northern Rivers police numbers 'over strength'

THE BEAT GOES ON: Police numbers in the Richmond Local Area Command will remain stable after no new officers were assigned to the region.

POLICE numbers on the Far North Coast will remain stable, after no new officers have been assigned to the region following the latest Local Area Command allocations.

On Friday at the NSW Police Academy in Goulburn, Class 330 saw 178 new probationary constables comprising 142 policemen and 36 policewomen, moved into the next stage of their careers as officers in the NSW Police Force.

While the Northern Region has seen two new officers assigned to the Central Hunter and one each to the Coffs/Clarence and Manning/Great Lakes regions, none have been allocated to the Richmond LAC.

However, the Southern Region of NSW will receive 14 new officers.

A police media spokesman said probationary constables are predominantly allocated to commands with vacant positions, taking into account their current operational strength.

"In the case of Northern Region, positions at Local Area Commands are being filled by lateral transfers from other experienced officers,” he said.

"Police numbers at Local Area Commands change from month to month. Some may have more vacancies at any given time and may therefore have additional Probationary Constables assigned to their respective areas.”

According to NSW Police Staffing Strength and Internet Figures as at 31 January 2017 for the Richmond LAC there were 185 authored officers but 190 actual officers in place, meaning the region was officially over-strength.

The police spokesman said in the past five years, May 2012 to May 2017 (including the class graduating today), Richmond has received 10 Probationary Constables and Tweed/Byron LAC has received two Probationary Constables in this same period.

"However, in the December 2011 class, Richmond received 13 Probationary Constables, and Tweed/Byron received 20,” he said.

"Officers are allocated to LACs not specific police stations and the LACs distribute their staff as required.”