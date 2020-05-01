Northern Rivers kids get support from NRL stars

Junior rugby league players have been sent video messages of support from NRL players like Cronulla Sharks star Wade Graham. Photo Joel Carrett.

JUNIOR rugby league players across the Northern Rivers have received video messages of support from their NRL heroes during the coronavirus shutdown.

The special shout-out messages were distributed to the game’s participants via email today.

All junior rugby league activity is currently suspended with hopes kids can return to the field in July when they start Term 3 at school.

NRL and NRLW players filmed special videos designed to unite and engage with the game’s grassroots players, parents and volunteers while the game is on hold.

Players who took part in the campaign included Wade Graham, Michael Morgan, Ben Hunt, Jake Trbojevic, Josh Mansour, Cody Walker, Josh Jackson, Luke Keary, Jarrod Croker and Simaima Taufa.

“It’s great to unite behind our junior players – they’re the lifeblood of the sport and there’s thousands of players out there who are disappointed they can’t be playing footy at the moment,” Sharks player Wade Graham said.

“We wanted to let them know that we’re in this together but also importantly to encourage them to keep active, stay positive and that we’ll all be back playing the game we love soon.”

Luke Ellis, the NRL’s Head of Football – Participation, Pathways and Game Development, said it was important for the game’s junior participants to know that the elite players were thinking of them.

“This is a great concept and I’d like to thank the players for being so keen to get behind it,” he said.

“I’m sure our juniors will be encouraged knowing that the game’s best players are thinking about them while they’re trying to return to the field themselves.

“Ultimately, we’re all united behind wanting to see rugby league returning to grounds across the country as soon as feasibly possible and the thousands of players, parents, coaches, officials and volunteers enjoying the sport again.”