Northern Rivers food trail gathering pace

A more defined Northern Rivers food trail is fast gathering momentum with an upcoming workshop sure to attract a lot of interest from food producers.

A Monetizing Food Trails Workshop will be held on March 29, from 8am to 11am at the Byron at Byron.

This workshop is designed for farmers and food and beverage producers interested in opening up their premises to trial new ventures that could add value or create on farm products or services.

In particular it has been put together to assist people who are interested in participating in the Nothern Rivers Food Harvest Food Trail (now or in the future).

This session will look at consumer insights and what’s required for producers to open the cellar door and manage people on their premises.

It will include ideas and options for people to promote the experience and we will also touch on marketing ideas and concepts to generate revenue while visitors are on site.

The NRF Harvest Food Trail is a great way to test the water to see if opening to locals and visitors is viable and appealing.

This workshop will feature agri-tourism leader Rose Wright.

Workshop session: Monday March 29, 8am - 11am, meeting room at the Byron @ Byron (morning tea included)

Follow up zoom session with Rose Wright, April 12 from 12 - 1pm.

Book now - numbers strictly limited.

Email: info@northernriversfood.org.