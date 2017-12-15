Northern Rivers fans rush to watch new Star Wars film

IN CHARACTER: Star Wars fans Ethan, Malachi and Lachlan Gray, from Wardell, at the premiere of the new Star Wars The Last Jedi.

STAR Wars fans from around the Northern Rivers are attending the first day of screening of the franchise's latest instalment, Star Wars VIII: The Last Jedi.

Fans of all ages filled up cinemas at Ballina last night for a midnight screening in three rooms simultaneously.

The film, offered in 2D and 3D, has been released more than 40 years after Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope (1977) and will mark the 40th anniversary of the Star Wars film franchise.

In true Star Wars fashion, fans dressed up as their favourite characters to attend the screenings.

In Ballina, it was possible to see a fan dressed as the iconic Darth Vader, including a light sabre, patiently waiting to purchase some pop corn from the candy bar, accompanied by a friend.

From Wardell, brothers Ethan and Malachi Gray were accompanied by cousin Lachlan Gray to the midnight screening.

The young men said to have enjoyed the film as 'it was interesting, fun and had lots of action, but it also had a great story," Ethan said from behind his Emperor Sheev Palpatine mask.

Also very excited was Daniel Stephens from Byron Bay, who said to be very happy with the film at the end of the session, sometimes after 2.30am today.

"This is by far the best Star wars movie made," he said.

"I will be back tomorrow to watch it again, I took the day off work so I'll be here, and I may come see it on the weekend too."

The plot of this film follows the storyline set by Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) and it is the second film in the Star Wars sequel trilogy.

Having taken her first steps into the Jedi world, Rey joins Luke Skywalker on an adventure with Leia, Finn and Poe that unlocks mysteries of the Force and secrets of the past.

This was Carrie Fisher's final film due to her death in December 2016.

This is the first film in the series in which Kenny Baker was not involved in the portrayal of R2-D2.

Jimmy Vee was given the job, shortly before Baker's death.

With a running time of 150 minutes, this is the longest movie in the Star Wars saga.