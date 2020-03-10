Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

North Korea fires projectiles into sea

by Hyonhee Shin and Sangmi Cha
10th Mar 2020 10:45 AM

North Korea has launched multiple projectiles into the sea as part of firing drills, drawing US and Chinese appeals for talks.

The projectiles were launched a week after North Korea resumed missile tests following a three-month break.

They flew up to 200km and reached 50km in altitude, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

Hopes had been raised for dialogue when North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met US President Donald Trump for a historic summit in Singapore in June 2018.

But no significant progress has been made despite two more meetings between the leaders.

A US State Department spokeswoman called on North Korea to return to negotiations over their nuclear program.

"We continue to call on North Korea to avoid provocations, abide by obligations under UN Security Council Resolutions, and return to sustained and substantive negotiations to do its part to achieve complete denuclearisation," she said on Monday.

US officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said at least four projectiles had been detected.

China's foreign ministry called for all sides to use dialogue and show flexibility, saying the situation was "complex and sensitive".

The South Korean JCS expressed "strong regret" at the launches and South Korea's presidential Blue House called the drills "unhelpful" for Korean peninsula peace efforts.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks politics international relations kim jong un missile tests north korea

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Free driver workshops for learners, seniors

        premium_icon Free driver workshops for learners, seniors

        News THE workshops will be held in Ballina, Lismore, Alstonville, Evans Head and Byron Bay.

        300 telephone intercepts in case against firefighter

        premium_icon 300 telephone intercepts in case against firefighter

        Crime He is facing a host of serious cocaine supply allegations.

        Lismore teacher sent back to Cambodian prison

        Lismore teacher sent back to Cambodian prison

        News FORMER Lismore man denies charges he indecently assaulted boys

        Students take the limelight for HSC drama showcase

        premium_icon Students take the limelight for HSC drama showcase

        Education A STRONG bond and shared love of drama helped to cement a stellar on-stage...