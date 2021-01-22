North Coast men remain in court over drug bust

A brief of evidence is yet to be complete in the case against two of the men facing a string of drug supply charges.

Surfer Tate Robinson, 22, and Jack Stuart Jones, 21 are each facing numerous drug supply charges.

They were among a group charged in a string of raids targeting the alleged supply of cocaine and MDMA in Northern NSW and the Gold Coast last year.

Former Titans player Michael Gordon was among those arrested and was stood down as a coach for the club after his arrest.

Former Gold Coast Titan and NRL player Michael Gordon is released from Police Custody at Tweed Heads Police Station after being arrested earlier in November. Photo: Scott Powick Newscorp

Mr Gordon, 37, was charged in November, accused of cocaine and ecstasy supply.

He has not yet entered formal pleas but his lawyer, Michael McMillan, told media outside court in December Mr Gordon was accused of engaging in "a sporadic one-off type activity" and was "just unlucky to be caught up in a net at the time".

In court last week,Robinson's defence solicitor Campbell MacCallum told Tweed Heads Local Court, when the case was mentioned this month, a brief of evidence was not yet available to the defence.

Police prosecutor Chris Martin confirmed a brief has not yet been served upon the DPP by police.

"There's no indication from the officer-in-charge, inside our files, as to how long is required," Sgt Martin said.

The court heard Mr Jones' case was in exactly the same situation.

Mr MacCallum foreshadowed he would likely apply to have Mr Robinson's bail conditions eased at a future date.

"My client is on some very strict, onerous, bail conditions and there has been a change of circumstances that has arisen," Mr MacCallum.

The case will return to court in February.

Mikayla Noakes leaves Tweed Heads Court with her grandmother after having her bail varied

Meanwhile Mr Robinson's girlfriend, Mikayla Noakes, 20, has pleaded guilty to two counts of taking part in the supply of a prohibited drug and drug possession.

The court heard discussions between the prosecution and defence would take place regarding a further charge of participating in a criminal group activity, for which she has lodged no plea.

Ms Noakes is due back in court in March.