North Coast Liberal tells PM: ‘You clearly don’t understand’

North Coast-based NSW Liberal Catherine Cusack has lashed out at Prime Minister Scott Morrison saying he clearly did “not understand anything” about the political experiences of women in parliament.

The outspoken member of the NSW upper house took the PM to task via Twitter yesterday.

“Dear Prime Minister I am not your wife/mother/daughter,” she stated.

“I am a female Liberal MP. I know you love family as do I – and mean well but you clearly do not understand anything about our political experiences. Pls talk [to] your women MPs. If they feel safe, they will tell you.”

And she went on in a second tweet: “Let me put it bluntly. I would not even be in parliament but for the heroic efforts of feminists before me.

“So why did they make so much effort? What is my responsibility here? Is a no-brainer we must stand with women of Australia be true to them and ourselves.”

The posts followed a chaotic press conference when PM Morrison attempted to connect with female Australians, but ended up falsely saying a Sky News reporter was the centre of a new sexual misconduct allegation.

Mr Morrison took to his Facebook page to apologise over the false allegation.

At the press conference, Mr Morrison choked back tears when asked about his previous comments in regards to respect for women and how he related these to his family.

“Now forgive me the indulgence, forgive me this indulgence. I want women to have at least the same opportunities and the same voice and the same safety as men in this country,” he said in Tuesday.

“I have the deepest of vested interests. Criticise me if you like for speaking about my daughters, but they are the centre of my life.

“My wife is the centre of my life.

“My mother, my widowed mother, is the centre of my life.

“They motivate me every day on this issue.

“They have motivated me my entire life. They have taught me the values and the faith has sustained me every single day in this job, which is why I am here. I owe them everything.

“And to them, I say to you girls, I will not let you down.”