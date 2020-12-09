North Coast first regional stop for pinnacle of art world

Archibald Prize 2020 finalist Vincent Namatjira Stand strong for who you are acrylic on linen, 152 x 198 cm the artist Photo: AGNSW, Mim Stirling Sitter: Adam Goodes – former professional Australian rules footballer

TWEED will be the first stop for the regional tour of the 2020 Archibald Prize.

The prestigious portrait competition will hit the Tweed Regional Gallery & Margaret Olley Art Centre after its display at the Art Gallery of New South Wales in Sydney in January.

Awarded to the best portrait, 'preferentially of some man or woman distinguished in art, letters, science or politics, painted by any artist resident in Australasia', the Archibald Prize is a who's who of Australian culture, from politicians to celebrities and from sporting heroes to artists.

Archibald Prize 2020 finalist Angus McDonald Behrouz Boochani oil on canvas, 160 x 230 cm the artist. Photo: AGNSW, Mim Stirling Sitter: Behrouz Boochani – author, journalist, artist, academic.

The Archibald Prize will be on show locally from January 22 until March 7, 2021.

Tweed Regional Gallery last hosted the prize in 2016 and gallery director Susi Muddiman OAM said the tour was an opportunity to see all 55 finalists.

"Including the winning portrait of former professional Australian rules footballer, Adam Goodes, by artist Vincent Namatjira, the first Aboriginal artist to win the Prize in its 99-year history," she said.

Archibald Prize 2020 finalist Meyne Wyatt Meyne acrylic on canvas, 101.5 x 76 cm the artist Photo: AGNSW, Mim Stirling Sitter: Meyne Wyatt – actor, writer

"Other famous subjects include actor Magda Szubanski, chef Adam Liaw, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, and Kurdish-Iranian author, journalist, artist and academic Behrouz Boochani (painted by Lennox Head artist Angus McDonald)."

The exhibition will be launched with a preview event on January 21, followed by a Gallery Up Late event on January 22.

The 2020 Archibald Prize Regional Tour is a ticketed exhibition.

Due to COVID-19 capacity restrictions, visitors will need to specify a date when booking.

FAST FACTS:

Adult: $12

Gallery Friend or Foundation Member: $7

Concession or Child 5-7 years: $8

Family (two Adults + up to three Children): $30

Children under 5: Free

Bus group booking: $8 per person

School/Education group booking: $6 per person

Tickets can be purchased at https://trg-archibald.eventbrite.com.au

The rest of the Tweed Regional Gallery remains free of charge.