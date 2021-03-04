North Coast concerns to be heard at rural health inquiry

A NSW Parliamentary Inquiry hearing into rural and regional health will be heading to Lismore later this year.

The Inquiry was established in September 2020 to inquire into and report on health outcomes and access to health and hospital services in rural, regional and remote the state.

So far the Inquiry has already received 700 submissions on rural and regional health issues, including under-resourcing and doctor shortages.

The NSW Shadow Minister Health Ryan Park welcomed the hearings to be held in regional and rural locations to provide a holistic response to the issues faced by these communities.

"This is an important opportunity for rural and regional communities to share their experience and stories and inform changes to healthcare across the state," Mr Park said.

Lismore Base Hospital.

"The Government's left rural and regional communities behind with less access to services and declining health outcomes."

The Shadow Minister Rural Health Kate Washington said a number of shocking revelations have already come to light before the hearings have begun.

"Towns without doctors, hospitals without bandages and people without the care they need are just some of the devastating stories we've heard so far," Ms Washington said.

"This is why we fought for an inquiry. It is about giving people a voice, and we'll keep fighting because our regional communities deserve better.

"I hope the Government is listening to what is really happening in rural and regional NSW. There are too many tragic stories of families losing loved ones because they were failed by a health system that is too sick to cope."

Hearing dates for the Parliamentary Inquiry into health outcomes and access to health and hospital services in rural, regional and remote NSW in 20201:

•Parliament House, Sydney - March 19

•Deniliquin - April 29

•Cobar - April 30

•Wellington - May 18

•Dubbo - May 19

•Lismore - June 16

•Gunnedah - June 17

•Parliament House, Sydney - July 12

For more information about the Inquiry, visit www.parliament.nsw.gov.au.