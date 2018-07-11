Noooo! Rollover tragedy claims rubbish collection vehicle

COLLAPSE: Warwick's Rubbish Rambler Leonard Monaghan has taken a fall on the Cunningham Highway this morning.

COLLAPSE: Warwick's Rubbish Rambler Leonard Monaghan has taken a fall on the Cunningham Highway this morning. Andrew Gale

A SERIOUS breakdown on the side of the Cunningham Highway sent 50 kilograms of rubbish flying as Warwick's most famous rubbish collection vehicles ran into unexpected mechanical trouble.

Passers-by rushed to the assistance of local hero Leonard Monaghan, or the "Rubbish Rambler" as he is known, whose vehicle collapsed on the side of the Cunningham Highway before noon.

"My trolley just fell to pieces," Mr Monaghan said.

Lucky for Mr Monaghan, Warwick District Road Safety Group secretary Andrew Gale was driving past and stopped to assist.

But it turns out it wasn't the first time his trusty eight-year-old machine "the Weldmesh Wonder" has had a failing.

"It did have a major failing and I had to do a lot of repair to it last Thursday, so I think this is a result of that," Mr Monaghan said.

A regular hero, Mr Monaghan was doing a service to his community by picking up rubbish along the side of the Cunningham Highway near the Eight Mile.

COLLAPSE: "My trolley just fell to pieces." Andrew Gale

In the space of four kilometres, he managed to pick up 50 kilograms of rubbish before his vehicle took a fall.

"Two months ago I did this area out at the Eight Mile and I got 130 kilos of rubbish in one day,"

He said it was one of the most rubbish-affected areas in town.

Mr Monaghan trudged back to his car after and collected up his broken trolley.

He may have been forced to retire early, but Mr Monaghan said he would head home and have a rest before getting to work repairing his vehicle.

"I'll just pack up and go home now and have a rest I think and then start to consider how I am going to repair the machine," he said.

But Mr Monaghan won't be out of action for long: Mr Monaghan has another trolley in his shed so he can keep doing the amazing work he does.