Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
ORGANS .. generic photo of a heart rate monitor. Picture: iStock
ORGANS .. generic photo of a heart rate monitor. Picture: iStock
News

Non-urgent elective surgery to be postponed

24th Mar 2020 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WITH the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus doubling in northern NSW today, hospitals are ramping up efforts to be prepared.

Across the state, moves are underway to double intensive care capacity.  

As with other NSW Health services, hospitals in Northern NSW Local Health District (NNSWLHD) are activating plans to manage elective surgery lists as the system responds to the COVID-19 pandemic and its likely convergence with the upcoming winter flu season.

Chief Executive of Northern NSW Local Health District, Wayne Jones said: "Like all other Local Health Districts (LHDs), we have been planning for weeks and adjusting our response according to our increasing knowledge about the impact of COVID-19 and the constant emerging evidence about its clinical management".

"A key component of our planning is to ensure patients with the highest clinical urgency are prioritised, such as emergency and trauma patients and urgent surgery cases.

"In light of this and after consultation with our clinicians, non-urgent elective surgery will be postponed from March 25. Our focus is on bringing forward urgent, and where clinically required, semi-urgent, elective surgery cases to reduce any possible surgical demand across the LHD.

"This will free up our other clinicians, nurses, support staff and sites to be available to respond to COVID-19 cases as needed.

"We will be contacting patients on waiting lists over the coming days to communicate any changes to their admission. "While any disruption is regrettable, we trust the community will understand.

"This is an unprecedented situation, and we are continually monitoring demand and capacity of all health services across the NNSWLHD."

More Stories

coronavirusnorthernrivers covoid-19 elective surgery hospitals lismore base hospital non-urgent elective surgery northern nsw local health district northern rivers health operations
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coronavirus NSW: all you need to know today

        Coronavirus NSW: all you need to know today

        News NSW has recorded its biggest overnight spike with a further 149 COVID-19 cases bringing the total diagnoses across the state to 818.

        Landlords in uncharted waters

        premium_icon Landlords in uncharted waters

        News LANDLORDS on the Northern Rivers and across the state are beginning to feel the...

        Renters facing hard times as job losses bite

        premium_icon Renters facing hard times as job losses bite

        Lifestyle Renters are staring down the barrel of some hard times due to new COVID-19 measures...

        Why the world is changing its views on sex

        premium_icon Why the world is changing its views on sex

        Lifestyle HOW one woman’s dynamic journey eventually led her to creating a highly successful...