Garbage truck at Ballina Tip. Photo Jacklyn Wagner / The Northern Star
‘Nominate a tip day, where we can dump a trailer-load’

Rebecca Fist
21st Jun 2020 12:00 AM
A CUMBALUM resident has hatched a plan for Ballina Shire Councillors to consider in response to renewed calls for a kerbside pick-up service.

“I propose council grants all residents a one-off annual free waste drop off rather than have the cost of unsightly kerb rubbish which the jackals get into,” Cumbalum’s John Bout said.

To split the traffic load, Mr Bout suggested one nominated day per year, per ward, which would amount to four calendar days for council.

”That’s a total of one per cent of the calendar year, hardly a big impost,” Mr Bout said.

Mr Bout said the plan would be popular among residents.

“Move forward Council, spend money smartly and get more community approval at election time Councillors, rather than bad press,” Mr Bout said.

“Give us ratepayers a free annual tip for a car and trailer load

“It is called community support.”

He said there would likely be no additional cost to council as the weighbridge operator and front end loader or bulldozer operators are employed all day.

“They are often idle,” Mr Bout said.

“If residents are serious they will make time on any day.

“I look forward to seeing who supports this proposal.”

He would like to see a notice of motion raised at an upcoming council meeting to bring his idea into reality.

All councillors have been contacted to see if they would raise or support the matter.

Details on their response to come.

