Menu
Login
TIME FOR A CHOOK-UP: Brenda Lipsys says it is a positive step for the industry to check in with community expectations.
TIME FOR A CHOOK-UP: Brenda Lipsys says it is a positive step for the industry to check in with community expectations. Vanessa Jarrett
Pets & Animals

This is no yolk: The egg industry wants your input

Andrew Thorpe
by
11th Aug 2018 4:30 AM

A CENTRAL Queensland egg farmer is urging people to have their say on how the industry treats its hens.

Biloela's Blue Sky Heritage Eggs owner Brenda Lipsys said business at her free-range farm was "cranking along" as customers enjoyed being able to see how the hens were treated.

"There's quite a number of people who are concerned about living conditions," Mrs Lipsys said.

"We just added 100 new chooks (on Thursday) and we had another 100 last month.

"Everyone's interested in percentages these days, so we make sure ours stay around or below 1000 birds per hectare."

Mrs Lipsys said a new research project being undertaken by the CSIRO would allow people concerned about the treatment of hens to have those concerns heard by the broader industry.

The research, funded by industry-owned research organisation Australian Eggs, is aimed at gauging community expectations and helping the industry form a "future-proof" framework going forward.

Australian Eggs managing director Rowan McMonnies said the organisation was prepared for a "warts and all" report to emerge from the research.

"We are going into this process with our eyes wide open," he said.

"We want to get on the front foot with this because if you don't listen to the public you can quickly get out of step with community expectations."

The CSIRO project will survey more than 5000 Australians, in addition to an open call-out for submissions via an online survey.

To take part in the online survey, click here and fill out the questionnaire before August 31.

agriculture animal rights animal welfare australian eggs blue sky heritage eggs cage eggs csiro egg industry free range eggs rural
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Marvellous Wonderettes reunited

    Marvellous Wonderettes reunited

    Whats On THE singing ladies are back and the 1970s are roaring.

    Three times the Elvis appeal

    Three times the Elvis appeal

    Whats On Elvis - An American Trilogy show is coming to the Northern Rivers

    Un bon film! French cinema festival is coming

    Un bon film! French cinema festival is coming

    Movies Alliance Francaise Cote du Nord has unveiled this year's program

    A beauty, a beast and some singing cutlery sought

    A beauty, a beast and some singing cutlery sought

    Whats On Ballina Players is auditioning for Beauty and the Beast

    Local Partners