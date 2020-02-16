No reprieve from sticky conditions in Ballina

NO REPRIEVE: With warm temperatures and high humidity over the weekend, there was no reprieve at Ballina Lighthouse Beach as the beach was closed due to flood debris and dirty water spewing out the mouth of the Richmond River.

THE sun turned up in all its glory over the weekend, but that didn't mean we weren't still feeling a little wet.

It wasn't from the rain this time, but the high humidity which combined with warm temperatures to make it feel hotter than the mercury recordings.

While that provided a chance to get a few loads of washing dried in the bright sunshine, there was little reprieve from the sticky conditions in Ballina.

Surf Life Saving Far North Coast duty officer, Jimmy Keough, said Lighthouse Beach was closed over the weekend due to the debris and dirty water spewing out the mouth of the Richmond River following last week's flooding upstream.

And the popular Shaws Bay was not so popular as the swimming spot turned brown as the floodwater flowed out to sea.

Mr Keough said beaches in the Clarence Valley and at Tweed Heads also were closed over the weekend due to the dirty water and debris flowing out of the rivers in those areas.

He said it could take several weeks for the debris to stop flowing downstream after a flood - even after the water has cleared up.

And that means the beaches could continue to be closed for periods after the flooding.

As for the weather, the Bureau of Meteorology's Cape Byron weather station recorded humidity of 100 per cent in the early hours of both Saturday and Sunday morning, while its coastal cousin at Ballina had humidity readings hitting the high 90 per cent range.

Add to that temperatures of 28.8 degrees at Byron and 30 degrees at Ballina on Saturday and that created the sticky situation.

Inland, Lismore on Saturday hit 33.2 degrees with humidity in the high 90 percentile range, with Casino also sending the mercury to 33.2 degrees, with humidity readings in the high 80 percentile range.

The mercury remained high on Sunday across the region, with the what-if-feels-like temperature hitting the mid-30s. during the day.

And with the clouds rolling in over parts of the region, that led to a continuation of the sticky conditions.