No parking sign sparks controversy

A NO parking sign placed outside a fishing supplies shop in Queensland has drawn outrage from locals.

The sign was tied to a pole outside of the Hornibrook Bait and Tackle store in Clontarf, north of Brisbane, over the weekend.

It read: "Unless you're supporting this local business, please don't park here!"

The sign was placed there during the area's annual KiteFest to stop parking being taken up by people who weren't customers.

"Hornibrook Bait and Tackle would like to extend our sincerest thanks to anyone on the page who happened to be a Kitefest attendee and saw this sign out the front of the shop and parked elsewhere.

Your consideration is greatly appreciated," the store's owner, Tony Lincoln, wrote on a community Facebook page.

"To those who eventually took up all our customer carparks & parked us in all day, if you were one of the ones without small children with you, please know that I could not have been more sincere & that I meant every word I said during our conversations."

However, some residents weren't impressed by the sign, accusing Mr Lincoln of having no right to stop people parking on the street.

"Just wondering how legal your signs were, as you clearly don't own the street," one person wrote.

Another said: "Okay but you don't own the park so your sign is pointless."

Mr Lincoln replied saying he didn't put up the sign, the council did, but some people still weren't impressed.

There were a few locals that came to Mr Lincoln's defense, saying the signs were there to try and protect small businesses.