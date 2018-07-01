No ordinary meatballs

Dutch meatballs were brought to the shores of Sri Lanka around 450 years ago and they're still a favourite among the Burgher community. While filming Coastal Kitchen in the Margaret River, I thought they'd go nicely with delicious camembert from Cambray cheese.

FRIKKADELS WITH CAMEMBERT

Makes 16

INGREDIENTS

2 small rounds camembert, cut into 16 cubes

4 eggs

200g dried breadcrumbs

Rice bran oil, for shallow frying

Tomato chilli jam, to serve

FRIKKADEL MIXTURE:

450 g minced beef

1 tsp finely chopped young ginger

3 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 ½ tsp fennel seeds, lightly toasted and crushed

1 tbsp finely chopped red onion

½ tsp ground clove, ½ tsp ground cinnamon

Pinch of saffron threads, crushed

1 thick slice sourdough bread, toasted and grated

2 tbsp finely grated fennel bulb

1 egg, lightly beaten

2 tbsp lemon juice

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

METHOD

Preheat the oven to 180C. Place all frikkadel ingredients in a large bowl and use your hands to combine. Divide the mixture into 16 portions and shape into balls. Using damp hands, place one ball in the palm of your hand and flatten to make a disc. Place a cube of camembert in the centre, then shape the mixture around the cheese and roll into a smooth ball, making sure the cheese is enclosed. Place eggs in a bowl and lightly beat. Place the dried breadcrumbs in another bowl. Working one at a time, dip the frikkadels in the egg, then roll in the breadcrumbs until coated.

Heat the oil into a heavy-based saucepan or deep fryer to 180C. Cook the frikkadels in batches until lightly golden. Remove and place on a baking tray lined with paper towel. Stand for 5 minutes, then re-fry the frikkadels until golden brown. Place on a baking tray lined with a fresh paper towel, then transfer to the oven for 5 minutes to ensure the centre is cooked.

Serve hot with tomato chilli jam.

Peter Kuruvita is an award-winning chef and restaurateur at Noosa Beach House and Flying Fish Fiji. Inspired by his Sri Lankan heritage, Peter has produced two cookbooks and five TV series for SBS Television.

WATCH Peter Kuruvita's Coastal Kitchen on Thursdays at 8pm on SBS. Or visit noosabeachhousepk.com.au