Uber allows you to mute driver

Having pushed taxi drivers to breaking point around the world, Uber is revamping its effort to take on limousine services.

The revolutionary car-sharing app has announced changes to its Uber Black service in the US that could make their way to Australia.

Customers can tailor elements of their trip before slipping into a leather-trimmed back seat.

One of the more controversial options is a new "Quiet Mode" which orders drivers to remain silent while at the wheel.

Uber has revolutionised ride-hailing around the world.

The company says "if you need to respond to emails or are in the mood for a nap, make your trip a quieter one with just one tap".

Though introverts might welcome the opportunity to cast small talk aside, the news provoked strong reactions on social media from those who felt it was "dehumanising" or a "grotesque abuse of power".

Customers will have to pay extra for the privilege of silence, which joins a new wave of options including pre-set cabin temperature, help with luggage or a requiring the driver to stay parked outside until you're ready to leave.

Champagne on arrival isn’t an option just yet. Photo Tom Huntley

People that insist on riding in one type of car can request "consistent vehicle model, makes, interiors, and exteriors", blocking any vehicle that isn't a BMW, for example.

The new options are only available in selected US cities on Uber Black, and aren't available on the company's regular service.