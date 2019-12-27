’No gift could ever compare’: Your amazing Christmas stories

Kat Harrison: "My IVF baby elf! No gift could ever compare to waking up and spending each day with her."

IT WASN'T the big, expensive presents that captured your attention this Christmas -- it was all about family and the much-needed rain.

We asked our Facebook followers to tell us what their favourite gifts were this year and the responses melted our hearts.

Tamara Seckold reckons she got the best Christmas present ever.

"I've been looking for my dad for the last 22 years and I got to speak to him for the first time ever, plus I got to speak to my sister on the phone for over an hour," she posted.

"I'm so freaking excited, I have a whole new family to meet."

And then there was Kat Harrison's response, which she posted along with a seriously adorable photo of her daughter.

"My IVF baby elf! No gift could ever compare to waking up and spending each day with her," she wrote.

When we read Jenny Falls' reply to the "best present" post, we suddenly had something in our eye.

Not crying, definitely not crying.

"My late mother made the best apple pie," Jenny said.

"Because of dementia she was unable to remember the recipe to give to us and had misplaced her written copy.

"Two days before Christmas the recipe literally fell out of an old recipe book.

"My sister and I and our husbands made the pie together Christmas morning using her very old silver tablespoon and old tea cup for measuring.

"Wonderful new memory bringing back priceless old memories."

Lily Nuske told us: "My son's girlfriend sewed my star sign onto a key ring. So dainty and precious."

This led to what could be the start of a burgeoning business -- orders were being taken for more of the beautiful keepsakes.

Your favourite Christmas presents

Gary Chase Meiers: "Our daughter Imogen."

Brooke Chooky Gilligan: "Rain and being able to swim in the ocean for Christmas Day."

Sheila Astone: "Boxing Day 'me time' with the credit card."

Loni Grah: "Our adult children home with us laughing and having fun together for Christmas. There could be no better gift for us, absolutely priceless. Oh, and the rain, of course."

Bernie Delaney: "RAIN. A priceless gift."

Genevieve Sims: "This year my stepmum gave my son and I a three-week holiday back home to Tassie to spend Christmas with family and friends for the first time in three years."

Amanda Davis: "To share lunch with some amazing friends who cooked for us and welcomed us into their home like family."

Lila E Notnes: "All of my grown children home with their partners as well as grandbabies. That's the most precious gift a mother could ask for."

Karen Nowlan: "My brother fixed my leaking tap. To me that was better than any present! The simple things."

Ashlee Sainty: "My grandma out of hospital."

Kerry Batchelor: "Seeing my little girl's eyes light up on what Santa left her and spending time with family."

Leanne Gibson: "Rain and strawberry Baileys and spending time with extended family and beloved friends."

Donna Southam: "Handmade vouchers from my girls for a massage, car wash and breakfast in bed. Best gift ever!"