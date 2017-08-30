No date yet for Paige's life-saving op

CORAKI'S Paige Humphreys is undergoing a battery of tests before she can have life-saving surgery in America, according to her father Andrew Humphreys.

"Treadmill stress tests, heart testing and lung testing (is being carried out) to determine the extent of her pulmonary hypertension," said Mr Humphreys, who is with his daughter in Chicago where she awaits meso-rex bypass surgery.

"The pulmonary team say they have operated on another child sent from Australia just recently, with good results."

He said his family was very grateful to the Casino Lions Club, International Lions Clubs and myriad of community and crowdfunding supporters who raised the money to get Paige to the Lurie Children's Hospital to see surgeon Dr Riccardo "Superman" Superina.

"We made the right decision, as they say that it is very likely she would not have survived the post-operative period, even if the surgery were successful," Mr Humphreys said.

"Healthcare is a different world in this hospital. Everything is calculated to the minute. If they say you have a test at 6.47am in the morning, that's when it happens, not 6.48am."