Ballina Waterfront Village and Tourist Park has lodged a DA for a $460,000 expansion.
No camping, no short-term sites in caravan park expansion

13th Dec 2019 12:00 AM
A WATERFRONT caravan park at West Ballina has revealed plans to expand and cater for more long term residents.

The development application for Ballina Waterfront Village and Tourist Park on River St has been lodged with Ballina Shire Council and is currently on public exhibition.

The work is estimated to cost around $460,000.

According to documents lodged by Ardill Payne & Partners, the development involves the expansion of the existing caravan park into the adjoining lot to the south with an additional 13 long term sites.

"This development also involves some upgrades and changes to the existing caravan park," the report states.

"To facilitate the expansion, an existing dwelling... will be demolished while the existing pool will be retained as a communal area for residents."

Other refurbishments will occur in conjunction with the expansion, including the removal of the existing on-site mangers' residence, which will be replaced with four long-term sites.

The laundry and amenities buildings will also be demolished and replaced by new buildings.

All short-term and camping sites will be removed to increase the number of long-term sites within the caravan park.

The River St access will also be removed, with a new driveway and entrance to be constructed from Emigrant Lane.

The new managers' residence and office will be built at this entry.

The proposed changes will result in a total of 87 long-term sites at the caravan park.

"The proposal will therefore result in 12 additional long term sites (including managers' residence) with an improved internal circulation, additional and refurbished communal areas and improved site access," the DA report states.

"The park will no longer accommodate short term sites or camping, negating the need for onsite amenities.

"The existing pool and communal area within the caravan park will be retained.

"An additional communal area will be provided for the benefit of park residents."

Submissions can be made on this DA until January 16.

For more information visit www.ballina.nsw.gov.au and click on "DAs online" and then "applications on exhibition".

ballina shire council caravan park emigrant creek northern rivers development
Lismore Northern Star

