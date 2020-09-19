Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Pro-surfer Ellie-Jean Coffey has dropped in on a raunchy new side hustle — a personal website offering ‘XXX-rated’ content for paying subscribers.
Pro-surfer Ellie-Jean Coffey has dropped in on a raunchy new side hustle — a personal website offering ‘XXX-rated’ content for paying subscribers.
Celebrity

No butts about it, sex sells for Aussie surf star

by Amy Harris
19th Sep 2020 5:59 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Pro-surfer Ellie-Jean Coffey has dropped in on a raunchy new side hustle.

The former world top 10-ranked pro, from the Gold Coast, recently went live with a personal website offering "XXX-rated" content for paying subscribers.

 

Ellie-Jean Coffey in action at her day job. Picture: Instagram
Ellie-Jean Coffey in action at her day job. Picture: Instagram

Following a similar model to the paid-subscriber mega-platform OnlyFans, Coffey has launched her own website ellieunlocked.com, which offers "uncensored content, private chat and more" at a cost of $10 per month.

No word on how many subscribers the social media phenomenon has amassed so far, but with a million Instagram followers already, the stunning goofy-footer could be in for one heck of a payday.

 

Coffey’s X-rated content is available for $10 a month.
Coffey’s X-rated content is available for $10 a month.

 

Pictures: Instagram
Pictures: Instagram

 

Other celebrities who have jumped on the NSFW content-subscriber bandwagon have reportedly been raking in oodles, with US actor Bella Thorne said to have made $1 million on just her first day on the OnlyFans platform.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Originally published as No butts about it, sex sells for Aussie surf star

And the pro-surfer’s new side hustle.
And the pro-surfer’s new side hustle.
editors picks ellie-jean coffey

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Keeping 900 students away from school all part of the drill

        Premium Content Keeping 900 students away from school all part of the drill

        News TRINITY Catholic College's principal uses “well thumbed” emergency plan to keep school safe and students out of harm’s way.

        Lismore Supercar driver set to conquer Bathurst 1000

        Premium Content Lismore Supercar driver set to conquer Bathurst 1000

        News INCREDIBLE opportunity for a young racing star, who will make his debut against the...

        School’s mission to have ‘meaningful’ Year 12 formal

        Premium Content School’s mission to have ‘meaningful’ Year 12 formal

        News FORMALS had been banned, but now they will be allowed and planning is under way.

        It’s all smiles for North Coast Big Bash fans

        Premium Content It’s all smiles for North Coast Big Bash fans

        Cricket Great news for region after announcement on the biggest sporting event of the...