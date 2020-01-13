No Banton, no worries: Heat’s top-six overhaul

Brisbane Heat captain Chris Lynn will consider promoting himself to open the batting and accommodate star import AB de Villiers at first drop in a revamped top-six for Tuesday's vital home clash.

Lynn has been rocks and diamonds throughout BBL09 with his 33.13 batting average coming off the back of two 80-plus scores and papering over his failure to pass 15 in five of his eight innings so far.

Yet a promotion could prove fruitful in the absence of English import Tom Banton, who found success with his aggressive style at the top of the order, and Lynn says he'll be canvassing all options to get the best out of his batting unit.

Heat captain Chris Lynn speaks to media at Allan Border Field, Brisbane, Monday, January 13, 2020. Picture: AAP Image/Glenn Hunt

"Yeah potentially, we might go a right-hand left hand combination with (Matthew) Renshaw as well or we've got Burnsy (Joe Burns) there who's a Test opener so we've got options there and that's what good teams do have," Lynn said.

"I think the balance of our line-up is really suitable now, even though Tommy Banton smacked the cover off the ball when he got his opportunity so we'll soon find out."

"(AB de Villiers) will be three or four but we'll work on our match-ups and see how we're best suited against the Adelaide Strikers - as we've got them back to back.

"We'll find out at our top-up session and then we'll go from there but we're pretty open minded to where he feels comfortable with and what the team feels comfortable with as well."

New Brisbane Heat recruit AB de Villiers and Heat captain Chris Lynn will feature in a reshuffled line-up for Tuesday’s clash with Adelaide Strikers at the Gabba. Picture: AAP/Glenn Hunt

Lynn's excitement at finally having de Villiers on deck was palpable as the two fronted media together on Monday with the 30-year-old skipper lauding his teammate's timely arrival.

(The excitement)'s just gone up a couple of notches I reckon," Lynn said.

"We're building nicely in the campaign so far, obviously with the loss the other night over in Perth, we've had a tough schedule and the long flights but the boys are ready to go.

"It's a breath of fresh air having AB in the squad now and also Mujeeb (Ur Rahman) and I think we're prepping nicely for some back-end success.

A win over third-placed Adelaide would vault Brisbane back into the top four with five regular season games to play.