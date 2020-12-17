Nimbin’s main water supply cut during freak storm

A severe storm at Nimbin overnight has led to a major water main break at the Nimbin reservoir, cutting off the Nimbin town water supply.

Nimbin residents on the town water supply are urged to only use water for essential purposes while Lismore City Council works to repair the break. The storm damage has washed away part of the refilling line between the DE Williams dam and the High Street reservoir.

Storm damage in the Nimbin area is significant with major damage to a culvert on Blue Knob Road cutting the road north out of Nimbin.

Council crews are now working to repair the water main break at the reservoir and are undertaking urgent repairs on the worst-affected roads such as Blue Knob Road.

“We are keen for residents to report any other major road or storm damage such as trees over the road or places where access has been cut so we can schedule the most urgent works,” Scott said.

Nimbin residents on town water should minimise water consumption and conserve water wherever possible.

Council is working to temporarily fix the water main break this morning so there is access to water and more permanent repairs will be undertaken in the coming days. More information will be provided as it becomes available.