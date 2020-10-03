Nimbin man faces court over hitting beloved dog with his car

A man has been found guilty for deliberately hitting this beloved dog, Huey, at Nimbin.

A NIMBIN man has been convicted for deliberately running over a beloved family pet and leaving him injured on the street.

Mark David Broomhall, 63, was found guilty for one count of cruelty upon an animal and one count of negligent driving on Friday in the Lismore Local Court.

The court heard Broomall had been driving his vehicle towing a trailer along Tuntable Falls Rd, approaching Upper Tuntable Falls Rd, Nimbin, when he swerved to hit a dog, known as Huey.

The court heard Huey suffered an "injury to the hip, and injury to the back of the dog where part of the dog's spine was exposed", resulting in extensive vet surgery.

Fox Stace was a passenger in a car travelling behind Broomhall at the time and told the court she saw the dog "bounce" under vehicle and trailer.

"The dog was in the right hand side of the road, the car swerved sharply towards the right towards the dog," Ms Stace said.

"The (vehicle) collided with the dog… (which) bounced under the wheels of the (vehicle) and then proceeded to bounce under the wheels of the trailer proceeding.

"The car did not slow down.

"I could see the dog was extremely injured, you could the hear the dog was whining.

"It was prolonged and very extreme yelling from the dog."

Ms Stace said her and her partner, who was driving the vehicle she was in, followed Broomhall until he pulled over a few hundred metres away.

She said the pair approached the driver's side window of Broomhall's vehicle to ask him about what they'd just witnessed, and he admitted he knew he hit the dog.

"He said he'd seen the dog before, he likes to look after and care for wildlife, (he) usually traps dogs," she said.

"He went onto say the dog was a pest and he'd seen it before, so he was aiming for it."

Broomhall's solicitor, Natasha Wood, said her client, who works in natural wildlife preservation at Nightcap National Park, accepted the dog was on the road, he hit it and he didn't stop to assist the animal but denied he hit the dog deliberately.

Body worn camera footage of officers who visited Broomhall's property to ask him questions of the incident, which was played before the court, showed Broomhall denying he purposely swerved to hit the dog.

"He was serving to avoid hitting the dog," Ms Wood said.

"Stopping would not have diminished the pain and suffering of the dog."

Magistrate Jeff Linden convicted Broomhall on both charges and sentenced him to a 12-month community corrections order.

Broomhall was also ordered to pay a $300 and compensation for vet bills for Huey the dog, costing almost $3000.

Broomhall was heard saying "what a load of crap" when the ruling was handed down.