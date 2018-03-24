Nimbin fire to be considered during state-wide investigation

Michael Balderstone trying to save a few items from the museum after the devastating fire in Cullen street in Nimbin. The fire destroyed The Rainbow cafe, The Nimbin Museum, Tribal Magic and BringaBong shops. Photo : Mireille Merlet-Shaw/The Northern Star

Michael Balderstone trying to save a few items from the museum after the devastating fire in Cullen street in Nimbin. The fire destroyed The Rainbow cafe, The Nimbin Museum, Tribal Magic and BringaBong shops. Photo : Mireille Merlet-Shaw/The Northern Star Mireille Merlet-Shaw

A BLAZE which destroyed several businesses in Nimbin will be included in an investigation into the relationship between volunteer and paid firefighters in New South Wales.

The fire which destroyed Nimbin's museum and Rainbow Cafe in August, 2014 will be among more than 100 incidents across the state considered as part of the investigation, a spokeswoman for emergency services minister Troy Grant confirmed.

The incident was amongst three fires on the North Coast to be looked at during the process, along with incidents in Taree and Port Macquarie.

The spokeswoman said a date had not yet been set for the launch of the investigation, which Mr Grant announced last week.

It was expected the behaviour of firefighters involved in 112 incidents will be assessed.

The response to the Nimbin fire by the RFS and Fire and Rescue NSW crews will be investigated.

The blaze tore through Cullen St on August 13, 2014 and gutted the Nimbin Museum, Rainbow Cafe, Tribal Magic and half of the Bringabong shop before being controlled.

Fire and Rescue NSW and the NSW Rural Fire Service have been approached for comment.