Nightwear nightmare as snake gets cosy in QLD shop

by Kara Sonter
13th Jan 2021 3:30 PM
Shoppers got more than they bargained for at a popular north Brisbane department store yesterday.

A coastal carpet python more than a metre long was found woven between men's pyjamas at a Target store on Bribie Island around midday yesterday.

Rhien's Snake Removals snake catcher Rhien Talbot, who removed the creature, said the snake had most likely entered through the store's rear loading dock after fleeing development works nearby.

 

It had slithered its way into the store and climbed up into a rack of men's pyjama pants "and almost gave a customer a heart attack."

Mr Talbot said the job inside a shopping centre was a first for him and the snake was safely relocated to nearby bushland.

Originally published as Nightwear nightmare as snake gets cosy in Brisbane shop

