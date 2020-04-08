NIGHTMARE: Wild dogs terrorise East Lismore

FOUR children have been left traumatised after witnessing their defender be savaged by wild dogs in suburbia.

The attack scared the youngest McNamara children so much they now won't leave their East Lismore home.

The children's parents, Ben and Bec, said the attack happened in broad daylight.

"Bec had gone to do Easter shopping when she got a call that our dog was dead," Mr McNamara said.

"We have four kids aged five to 16 and they saw the whole thing. Our kelpie sensed danger and next thing they (wild dogs) had him round the neck and dragged him into the bush.

"The kids are pretty traumatised.

"When my son went out to get our dog, the other dogs turned on him, too. They're not afraid at all. My two youngest kids are absolutely terrified and won't leave the house.

"Sadly, we had to have Piper put to sleep as his injuries where too bad for him to recover (from) at his age.

"There are kids in the street and we have warned them about the dogs."

Ben and Bec McNamara with their kids who watched helplessly as wild dogs attacked and killed their kelpie Piper.

Local residents have commented on Facebook community group pages their sightings of wild dogs on Cynthia Wilson Drive, Kellas St to Southern Cross University, Nielson St and Brooker Drive, and in bushland from Cynthia Wilson Drive to Invercauld Rd.

However, the wild dog problem is far more widespread, according to Michael Elliot, the senior invasive pests biosecurity officer at the North Coast Local Land Services centre in Lismore.

He said wild dog activity had been reported throughout the Northern Rivers.

"Often wild dogs will come into a suburban area to look for a mate," Mr Elliot said.

"They can get an aggressive turn and attack domestic dogs."

Mr Elliot added wild dogs would also come into towns to feed and, again, would become aggressive while scavenging.

"Domestic dogs that are allowed to roam often join in with a pack, especially when they are at the adolescent stage," he said.

"Owners don't think their dog is part of a pack when they roam with one during the day but are home at night.

"We use three modes of control for wild dogs: shoot, trap and bait.

"By law, domestic dogs must be under control at all times so if they are allowed to roam, some will be impacted by what we do."

Mr Elliot advises people to never run away if they're approached by a wild dog.

"Never run from a dog, it'll ignite their chase instinct," he said, adding people should keep their eyes on the dog and back away slowly to a safe area.

Sightings of and interactions with wild dogs, as well as signs of their presence, should be reported to the North Coast Local Land Services office on 1300 795 299 or at https://www.lls.nsw.gov.au/regions/north-coast/contact-us

Ask to speak to an invasive pests biosecurity officer.

"If we don't know about it, we can't act on anything," Mr Elliot said.