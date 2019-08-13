Night works begin on The Coast Rd

Roadworks are under way on The Coast Rd at Skennars Head.

NIGHT works have begun on The Coast Rd at Skennars Head this week and will last approximately two weeks.

During this time there will be infrequent delays due to traffic control.

The overall roadworks, which include two roundabouts and an underpass, are currently scheduled to be completed in January 2020.

They are being completed adjacent to the Aureus residential development.

A 40km/h speed limit will be in place until the roadworks are completed.

Residents with questions or concerns on the roadworks are invited to contact info@aureus.com.au or 91606484.