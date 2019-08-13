Menu
Login
Roadworks are under way on The Coast Rd at Skennars Head.
Roadworks are under way on The Coast Rd at Skennars Head. Contributed
News

Night works begin on The Coast Rd

13th Aug 2019 11:10 AM

NIGHT works have begun on The Coast Rd at Skennars Head this week and will last approximately two weeks.

During this time there will be infrequent delays due to traffic control.

The overall roadworks, which include two roundabouts and an underpass, are currently scheduled to be completed in January 2020.

They are being completed adjacent to the Aureus residential development.

A 40km/h speed limit will be in place until the roadworks are completed.

Residents with questions or concerns on the roadworks are invited to contact info@aureus.com.au or 91606484.

Ballina Shire Advocate

Top Stories

    Workers urged to check their pay slips

    Workers urged to check their pay slips

    News More than two million Australians are being urged to check their pay slips to ensure they have received a pay rise.

    P-plater’s terrifying game of ‘chicken’

    P-plater’s terrifying game of ‘chicken’

    News Young driver posted videos of 160km/h drive on winding roads

    Local lender bcu responds to RBA interest rate cut

    Local lender bcu responds to RBA interest rate cut

    News bcu passes on the latest Reserve Bank of Australia rate cut.

    Is it too late to get the flu shot?

    Is it too late to get the flu shot?

    News The worst of the “horror flu season” is yet to come, doctors warn