NIGHT MOVES: Work begins for Byron’s first traffic lights

SOME residents in the Byron Shire have been calling for roadworks to be conducted at night to alleviate congestion, so they’re getting what they wished for at the Ewingsdale interchange.

That is, if they are content with the first traffic lights to be installed in the Byron Shire.

Transport for NSW has been undertaking roadworks at the interchange on the Pacific Motorway from Tuesday last week.

The works will be carried out on weeknights between 6pm and 3am and will see traffic lights installed on the eastern roundabout of the interchange.

Weather permitting, the work was expected to span about five weeks.

A reduced speed limit will be in place during work hours and this may affect travel times.

The NSW Government is investing $750,000 in a project at the Ewingsdale Road interchange on the Pacific Highway to manage traffic flow and reduce highway congestion during peak traffic periods for motorists travelling to Ewingsdale and Byron Bay.

When news about the new addition came to light, here’s what our readers had to say on social media:

• Brett Pearson : Traffic will build up even more

Kevin Peno: Bring back horses

• Justin Kearns: The council need to make this road four lanes, two in two out. They have the room and infrastructure there to do this within a six-month period. The council also need to create more entry roads into the bay as well … it’s the traffic pressure of literally two entry points that create the traffic jams of cars and the popularity of area.

• Matt Monk (to Justin Kearns): That’s what’s needed but we have a new hospital that would encroach upon.

• Jane Flick: What will happen to people who live in Quarry Lane and McGettigan’s Lane?