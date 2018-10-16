Nicole on Tom: ‘I was cocooned’

NICOLE Kidman has spoken candidly about her marriage to Tom Cruise in a new essay, saying that her ex-husband's star power afforded her a level of protection from sexual harassment in Hollywood.

"Being married to Tom Cruise at 22 is something I'm always reluctant to talk about, because I'm married now to the man who is my great love [Keith Urban], and it almost feels disrespectful," Kidman says in an essay published in the latest issue of New York Magazine. "That said, I got married very young, but it definitely wasn't power for me - it was protection."

Cruise and Kidman were married in 1990, after co-starring in the film Days of Thunder together earlier that year. They adopted two children together - Isabella, 25, and Connor, 23 - before divorcing in 2001.

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise, one of the most powerful Hollywood couples of the 90s. Picture: Ke.Mazur/WireImage

When they wed, Kidman was just starting out in Hollywood - and she says being "Mrs Tom Cruise" kept her "cocooned" from the dark side of the industry.

"I married for love, but being married to an extremely powerful man kept me from being sexually harassed," she writes. "I would work, but I was still very much cocooned. So when I came out of it at 32, 33, it's almost like I had to grow up."

Kidman, 51, says she has experienced her "share of #MeToo moments" in the course of her almost 30 years in Hollywood.

"But do I want to expose them in an article? No. Do they come out in my work? Absolutely. I'm open and raw. I want to have my well of experience and emotion tapped into - used, and I'm not just talking about sexual harassment. I'm talking about loss, death, the full array of life. But it has to be by the right people so it's not abused again."

Kidman rarely references her marriage to Cruise, making the essay a rare insight into her former life as one-half of arguably the most powerful Hollywood couple of the 1990s.

In an interview with Tatler earlier this year, Kidman detailed how the couple had an ectopic pregnancy and later a miscarriage during their relationship.

Covering Time magazine.

In 1999’s Eyes Wide Shut, their final film together.

Kidman had the ectopic pregnancy shortly after her 1990 marriage to Cruise and miscarried in 2001, around the time the Top Gun star filed for divorce.

"There's a huge, aching yearning. I know the yearning," Kidman told the magazine.

"And the loss! The loss of a miscarriage is not talked about enough. That's massive grief to women."

Kidman told Vanity Fair in 2007 that the traumatic incident led to her and Cruise adopting Isabella and Connor.

"From the minute Tom and I were married, I wanted to have babies," Kidman said.

"And we lost a baby early on, so that was really very traumatic. And that's when we would adopt [daughter] Bella."

The Boy Erased star went on to marry Keith Urban in 2006. The couple have two daughters together, Sunday Rose and Faith, who was born via a surrogate.