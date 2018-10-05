Menu
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban. Picture: Getty
Celebrity

Nic, Keith sell home for $3.8m

by Staff writers
5th Oct 2018 5:32 AM

NICOLE Kidman and Keith Urban have finally sold their Tennessee property after almost two years on the market.

The couple, who are both 51, bought the 472 square-metre property in Franklin, Tennessee for $US2.45 million in 2007 and just sold it for $US2.75 million ($A3.8 million).

 

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have sold their Tennessee home for $US2.75 million. Picture: French King Properties
The couple had originally asked for $US3.45 million when they listed in March last year.

The home features four bedrooms, four bathrooms and two half bathrooms, all situation on a beautiful property of rolling hills and thick forest.

 

The rustic exterior is contrasted with a modern interior, which boasts its own private gym and a loft-style bedroom for guests.

There is also an attached cottage for staff or guests.

The Hollywood pair own another Nashville home just 25km away, much bigger at 1100 square metres sat on 14 hectares with a massive swimming pool and tennis court.

They also have a number of properties around Sydney and a $US4.7 million Beverly Hills mansion.

