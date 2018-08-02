Kyrgios setback ahead of US Open

NICK Kyrgios has withdrawn from the ATP Washington Open because of a hip injury, raising doubts about whether he will be ready for the US Open.

The 23-year-old from Canberra, who won his fourth career ATP title in January at Brisbane, retired last week from a quarter-final at the Atlanta Open due to the hip injury.

"Absolutely gutted to have to withdraw from @CitiOpen," Kyrgios tweeted.

"I've done all I can to get my hip ready but ran out of time. I want to thank Keely (O'Brien, tournament director) & her team for the support and apologise to the fans. I'll be back!"

Kyrgios, who had a first-round bye as the fifth seed, was replaced by 105th-ranked qualifying lucky loser Jason Kubler for a Wednesday match against fellow Australian James Duckworth.

Kyrgios reached the third round last month at Wimbledon after semi-final runs at Stuttgart and Queen's.

The US Open starts August 27 in New York.

Meanwhile, top seed Garbine Muguruza pulled out of the WTA tournament in San Jose with a right arm injury on Wednesday, hours before her opening match.

The Spaniard, bounced from the second round in her title defence at Wimbledon, had been hoping to rebound on the hard courts of San Jose with the US Open looming in less than a month.

Muguruza, ranked seventh in the world, was a semi-finalist in San Jose last year, falling to eventual champion Madison Keys.

Lucky loser Anna Blinkova of Russia replaces Muguruza in the draw to play Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in a second-round match on Wednesday night.

Former world number one Azarenka defeated Kateryna Bondarenko in three sets in the first round.

Muguruza's withdrawal follows the shock first-round exit of 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams, who fell 6-1, 6-0 to Britain's Johanna Konta on Tuesday.

Williams, seeded sixth and playing her first match since she was beaten in the Wimbledon final by Angelique Kerber, suffered the most lopsided defeat of her career.