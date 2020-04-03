Menu
J.J. Watt roasts high school image of himself.
eXtra

NFL star roasts unrecognisable photo

by Jaclyn Hendricks
3rd Apr 2020 8:19 AM

J.J. Watt has been left stunned after an image of himself from high school started making the rounds on social media.

The Houston Texans defensive monster couldn't believe just how slender he was in the unrecognisable picture, compared to the behemoth he is now.

 

Replying to a before-and-after meme, the five-time Pro Bowler made it clear there are some things he would have done differently.

"For the love of pete, what in the world was happening in high school?" Watt began on Twitter.

"Could someone introduce me to a bicep curl please? A squat? Anything. Those extra large shoulder pads aren't fooling anyone."

Much has changed for Watt since high school. Watt starred at the University of Wisconsin, skipped his senior season and was drafted 11th overall by the Texans in 2011.

The 6-foot-5, 288-pound defensive star, who has battled injuries throughout his career, ended his 10th season in the league with 24 tackles and four sacks in eight games.

While working out from home due to the coronavirus outbreak, it seems Watt has not missed a beat, even enlisting two "tough" coaches.

"New strength coaches look tough…," Watt posted last week on Instagram.

New strength coaches look tough...

This article originally appeared on the NY Post and was reproduced with permission.

Originally published as NFL star roasts unrecognisable photo

