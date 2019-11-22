‘Next level’: $20 Woolies packs punch

Woolworths has just announced its 60 new Christmas products. Picture: Dallas Kilponen

WOOLWORTHSt dropped an epic list of 60 new festive products. Among them are items that will not only excite the kids but adults too.

For the first time, the supermarket giant has released a dessert it says elevates the humble cheesecake "to the next level".

What is it you ask?

A decadent $20 gold ruby chocolate baked cheesecake.

"Made with the first new style of chocolate developed in 80 years, ruby chocolate, this smooth and creamy cheesecake is sprinkled with silver lustre, Belgian white chocolate, ruby pearls and real raspberries," Woolies FoodCo managing director Guy Brent told news.com.au.

"This dessert can comfortably serve 15 people, and it's such a showstopper that no one will be able to guess the price."

Woolworths gold ruby chocolate cheesecake is apparently ‘next level’. Picture: Dallas Kilponen

The gold mocha espresso martini pudding and the orange liqueur pudding are both $12. Picture: Dallas Kilponen

But the product that achieved hero status with Woolies' customer tasting panel, with a shout out to the "theatrical finish at home experience", is the all-new gold mocha espresso martini flavoured pudding ($12).

That's right, Woolies has transformed the popular dinner cocktail into an edible dessert.

"This fine gold dust lingers in the air and twinkles in front of your eyes as it falls on top of the pudding, creating a fun and magical experience at the Christmas table," Mr Brent said.

Also in the new pudding range is the gold orange liqueur pudding ($12), made with orange liqueur, sultanas, raisins, almonds, cider and rum; topped with glazed orange slices.

Aussies looking for something a little different, the supermarket giant has also released the Woolworths piggy back roast - a cut of scotch beef wrapped in pork belly and seasoned with a garlic and herb crumb.

Woolworths’ ham roast with caramelised fruit spiced glaze – $18/kg. Picture: Dallas Kilponen

WHAT ABOUT THE KIDS

Who needs a gingerbread house when you can build your own lolly house.

For the first time, the supermarket giant is selling a 3D Gummy Block House.

"It includes everything you need to build your own yummy, gummy house," Mr Brent told news.com.au.

"It's a fun activity with the kids and something a little different to the gingerbread house."

The DIY Christmas item, which serves eight people, includes a paper house that you can stick your gummy blocks on to create your edible, sweet home.

Woolworths’ 3D gummy block house is $5. Picture: Dallas Kilponen

But don't sweat, you can still get your hands on the traditional Woolies gingerbread house for $10.

However, if you want something different again, there's Frozen 2 castles and Star Wars Millennium Falcon-themed cookie houses for just $12.

Other $5 bargains include candy cane and butterscotch flavoured popcorn.

"We know at Christmas time our customers want us to help make it as easy as possible for them to entertain and excite their family and friends. The best way we can do this is with food that is not only delicious but has a wow factor attached to it," Mr Brent said.