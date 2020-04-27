Newspoll: PM’s approval rating skyrockets

Prime Minister Scott Morrison gives a coronavirus update at a press conference at Parliament House as his approval rating rises again, according to the latest Newspoll. Picture: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas

Scott Morrison's rating as Australia's leader has risen again in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, with his response to the global pandemic further consolidating his position.

According to the latest Newspoll by The Australian, Mr Morrison's personal approval rating is skyrocketing as a result of the Prime Minister's strategy for containing the virus and keeping infection rates and fatalities low, especially compared to global figures.

Support for the Prime Minister has risen to its highest level for a federal leader since 2008, and second only to Kevin Rudd since the Newspolls began in the 1980s.

But while Mr Morrison enjoys strong support from the Australian electorate, the Coalition itself is not viewed as favourably.

The gap between the Coalition and Labor is narrowing with both parties at a stalemate of 50-50 in a two-party-preferred system.

The Coalition has dropped one point to 41 per cent since the last poll.

Support for Labor is up two points to 36 per cent - a two-point turnaround after preferences.

Mr Morrison's optimism about JobKeeper payments, and the potential reopening of schools for term two, has increased his personal popularity.

The government rejected a proposed $1.4 billion bailout for struggling Virgin Australia, which was backed by Labor leader Anthony Albanese.

Mr Morrison's approval rating rose another seven points to 68 per cent, constituting an extraordinary spike of 27 points since March, the highest approval rating for a prime minister since the end of 2008, when Mr Rudd's popularity peaked at 70 per cent.

Mr Morrison also extended his lead over opposition leader Anthony Albanese as the preferred prime minister, up three points to 56 per cent as Mr Albanese dropped to 28 per cent.

It is a dramatic turnaround for Mr Morrison, who had fallen behind his challenger just two months ago at 40-41 in the storm of criticism surrounding his response to Australia's bushfire crisis.

Mr Albanese's approval rating has remained steady at 45 per cent and overall, the opposition leader remains in positive territory.

One Nation leader Senator Pauline Hanson has seen a drop in approval ratings, her party falling behind by another point. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Peled

The Greens and Pauline Hanson's One Nation have lost ground.

One Nation fell a point to 4 per cent, barely ahead of the levels ­recorded at the election.

The Greens fell one point to 12 per cent, leaving them slightly ahead of where they were at the election.

Other minor parties were up a point to 7 per cent.

The Newspoll was conducted between April 22 and April 25 and surveyed 1519 people online.

- With The Australian.

Originally published as Newspoll: PM's approval rating skyrockets