Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
An unsolved outage has taken news organisations around the country down this afternoon as readers are instead greeted with error messages.
An unsolved outage has taken news organisations around the country down this afternoon as readers are instead greeted with error messages.
Technology

News sites mysteriously go down

by Jack Gramenz
21st May 2020 5:11 PM

A number of major news websites are down for readers in two of Australia's biggest cities.

Sydney and Perth visitors to websites for Nine-owned newspapers, Channel 10's soon to be shuttered 10 Daily, and The New York Times have been greeted with error messages when trying to load sites this afternoon.

The error messages appear to be the result of an as-yet unsolved outage for the company many local and international news outlets rely on to deliver their content.

Content delivery network provider Fastly has reported "degraded performance" on its servers in Sydney and Perth according to its website.

The ABC and News Corp so far appear unaffected and are understood to rely on a different provider.

A content delivery network is a group of servers within a geographical location that are co-ordinated to load web pages as quickly as possible.

The incident is currently "unsolved".

More to come

Originally published as News sites mysteriously down

media

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pay freeze a ‘slap in the face’ for workers

        premium_icon Pay freeze a ‘slap in the face’ for workers

        News NORTHERN Rivers MPs have slammed plans for a public sector wage freeze, saying it robs the heroes of the coronavirus pandemic.

        Boaties take to the water as COVID-19 restrictions relax

        premium_icon Boaties take to the water as COVID-19 restrictions relax

        News The NSW Government included recreational boating as one of the things people can do...

        The Lismore show won't go on this year

        premium_icon The Lismore show won't go on this year

        News THE long-running event had previously only been stopped during the world wars and...

        Premier Palaszczuk, tear down this wall between our states

        premium_icon Premier Palaszczuk, tear down this wall between our states

        News NSW tourism industry the big winner from Queensland’s closed border