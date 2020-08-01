Menu
Shoes on Magellan store owner, Melinda Turner, has moved from her old store (pictured) to 92 Magellan St.
News

News from around town: What’s on, what’s changing

Adam Daunt
1st Aug 2020 12:00 AM
AS AUGUST starts up, so too are many things on the Northern Rivers.

 

This is a comprehensive guide to events that will be happening this month.

Northern Rivers markets opening up

After a few months in hibernation due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Northern Rivers is set to see many of their markets return this August.

The Northern Rivers has a strong market community with markets ranging from Casino to Byron and everywhere in between, they are an event not to be missed.

>>> SEE MORE: YOUR GUIDE TO NORTHERN RIVERS MARKETS

 

Ballina resident launches global streaming service

Shelter is the new global streaming service being launched by Ballina resident, actor and entrepreneur Dustin Clare.

The service is set to launch July 31 in time for August and will focus on architecture, lifestyle and outdoors

>>> SEE MORE: ACTOR LAUNCHES GLOBAL STREAMING SERVICE

 

Two Mates Brewing Social Media Launch

Two Mates Brewing is set to launch in December later this year but they are hoping to roll out their social media presence in August.

The brewery is set to be a community focused hub for Northern Rivers residents featuring live music, local project and of course, craft beer.

>>> SEE MORE: OLYMPIAN REVEALS PLANS FOR BREWERY

 

The Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry moves office

The Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry is getting behind local business by moving to the MP's The Meeting Place.

Located at 105 Molesworth St, The Meeting Place is a dedicated co-working space for business and is about to add a cafe to its offering.

 

Other businesses moving location

Melinda Turner has shifted her Shoes on Magellan store to 92 Magellan St in order to accommodate larger stock.

Previously, Ms Turner spoke to The Northern Star about how an incredible act of generosity helped in the early days of COVID-19.

>>> SEE MORE: I COULDN'T BELIEVE IT

In other news, Rebecca Klemm has taken her online Kidsnest store to the streets by opening a bricks and mortar store at 1/109 Dawson St in Lismore.

The store focuses providing products to help with sensory problems including dietary issues, anxiety and autism.

 

BCC Lismore is calling all gamers

All gamers know there is nothing better than kicking back in front of a big screen for a gaming session with your mates.

And if you are lucky enough to have up to 64 of them, BCC Lismore will allow you to play video games on the big screen in select cinemas.

>>> SEE MORE: CALLING ALL GAMERS

 

Do you have an event happening in September? Get in contact with adam.daunt@northernstar.com.au.

