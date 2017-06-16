21°
News

CANCELLATIONS: Wet weather forces change of weekend plans

Javier Encalada
| 15th Jun 2017 6:26 AM Updated: 10:32 AM
FAIR: Fireworks at Newrybar will be delayed this year due to wet weather.
FAIR: Fireworks at Newrybar will be delayed this year due to wet weather. Liana Turner

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

TUESDAY 10.26am: Due to recent wet weather, some events have been cancelled on the Northern Rivers.

Here is a list of cancellations to date:

  • The Risk Market Fun Day date changed to Sun July 30 due to wet weather.

Jurassic Joe 11am, face painting, jumping castle, market stalls, games, hot food and beverages,animal nursery, auction and chocolate wheel
The Risk Public School
Gradys Creek Rd, The Risk

  •  Newrybar Fireworks event cancelled due to the rain - rescheduled Saturday August 5.

 

TUESDAY 6.26am: THE annual Newrybar Public School Fireworks and Fair originally scheduled for this Saturday has been postponed.

A update on social media confirmed the decision.

"Newrybar Fireworks scheduled for this Saturday 17th June have sadly been postponed due to rain," said the statement.

"New date to be announced shortly."

The event is a major fundraiser for Newrybar Public School.

The small educational precinct of 25 students benefits from the fair, which is attended by more than 700 people.

Funds raised from the Newrybar Fireworks & Fair pay for things such as an interactive screen, a quarter share in robotics equipment, new murals and playground seating.

Funds raised also directly help to halve the bus costs for school excursions and sporting activities including annual swimming lessons.

Newrybar Public School's annual Fireworks and Fair on was to be held this Saturday from 4pm at 10 Broken Head Road, Newrybar.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  fireworks newrybar newrybar public school northern rivers entertainment whatson

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
World Turtle Day brings attention to sensitive fauna

World Turtle Day brings attention to sensitive fauna

THE newly formed Lake Ainsworth Wildlife Watch Lennox Head celebrated World Turtle Day on May 27 at the lake.

Alstonville physie girls head to Sydney Spectacular

Performers from the Alstonville Plateau Physical Culture Club at rehersals for the 125 Year Spectaucular.

Alstonville Plateau Physie Club sends girls to 125 year Spectacular

ROAD CLOSURES: List of roads closed across the region

Cars driving through the flood waters at Ross Ln, Lennox Head.

Roads across Northern Rivers closed due to heavy rainfall

WATCH: Witness expresses anger after train fatality

A 60-year-old woman was killed when an XPT train hit the car she was in at Kyogle this morning.

"There was a train with a car in front of it coming down the track"

Local Partners

Weather system weakens, but rain isn't over yet

Meteorologist from the Bureau of Meteorology, Steph Spackman said showers are expected to persist with moderate falls for the remainder of the week.

Single largest donation for Men's Shed

Mr Graham Eggins, Team Co-ordinator, Ballina Mens Shed receiving a $10000 donation from Allan Ridgewell and Bob le Bas , Lodge Ballina United.

PLENTY of community barbeques to give Ballina branch needed funds

A musical audience with the king of Egypt

ON STAGE: The Pharaoh (played by Matthew Wood) and dancers in Ballina Players' upcoming production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat..

Ballina Player's new production opens this weekend

A chance to support marriage equality at Splendour 2017

TOURING: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

Thanks to Sigur Ros and Margaret Court

Big-name headliner boosts local acts at Coast festival

Boy & Bear will headline the Sea N Sound festival this weekend at Mooloolaba.

Big names and local faces at Mooloolaba music festival

Katy Perry says all the awards she’s won are fake

THE 32-year-old pop star revealed to the New York Times what she really thinks of the awards she’s won over the years.

Century-old painting discovered in Antarctica

A 118-year-old depiction of a tree creeper painted by Dr Edward Wilson.

Painting discovered among penguin droppings at historic site.

Rebel Wilson wins defamation case against celeb tabloid

Actor Rebel Wilson outside court on Friday.

The Hollywood star, 37, sat in court every day of the trial.

Real 'Soup Nazi' on the brink of bankruptcy

No soup for you? No soup for anyone!

Today host Karl Stefanovic goes AWOL

Karl Stefanovic is sick of hearing about Schapelle Corby.

What happened to Karl?

Xbox One X revs up for 4K gaming

Forza Motorsport 7 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS launches at E3.

Xbox One X will retail from November 7 in Australia for $649

Netflix: The 19 original movies to watch right now

Julian Barratt in Mindhorn.

No clue where to begin? We’ve got you covered.

Great Entry Level with Potential Plus

5/14 Sunrise Boulevarde, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 NEW Price Guide...

Located in popular Sunrise Beach is this potential packed townhouse perfect for those wanting to enter the Byron Bay property market. A recent renovation by the...

Luxury Akasha Beach House

2/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $2,800,000 to...

The Akasha Beach house is set within an exclusive and highly sought-after Tallow Sands gated estate. With National Park lands behind and pristine beaches in front...

Elevated home in perfect location

21 Mackay Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 3 2 Price Guide...

Located in an elevated position popular because of it's proximity to Byron township and Tallows Beach, this stylish home has 2 inside living spaces, 3 outdoor...

Gorgeous Home, Great Investment

118 Stuart Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 Contact Agent

This charming, federation style home is in a prime central position only metres from Mullumbimby's vibrant town centre. Set on a large 1096 sqm block with rear...

Luxury, Light &amp; Family Function

43 Greenfield Road, Lennox Head 2478

House 5 2 $1,450,000 to...

This quintessential family home has been built for entertaining and coastal living. Designed by Architect Paul Uhlmann, the home enjoys 180 degree views with an...

Immaculate Character Home With Views, Pool &amp; Creek Frontage

206 Upper Coopers Creek Road, Repentance Creek 2480

House 3 2 2 $865,000 to...

Properties like this do not come around very often. This beautifully hand crafted character home is perfectly positioned to capture sweeping northerly views of...

&#39;The Grove&#39; - A Premium Lifestyle Opportunity

332 Picadilly Hill Road, Coopers Shoot 2479

House 9 5 6 Contact Agent

An exquisitely designed home set on 42 acres is gracefully set on top of a hill overlooking the lush hinterland & located only 12 minutes drive to the heart of...

DA Approved Eco-Tourist Resort

48 Tobin Close, Lennox Head 2478

Commercial On offer for sale is an incredibly secluded and serene resort. This ... Contact Agent

On offer for sale is an incredibly secluded and serene resort. This sprawling estate is truly in a world of its own, positioned on over 13 acres of ultimate...

Bohemian Townhouse in Sought After Location

10/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 $790,000 ...

Situated in the outskirts of Byron Bay, this artistic, character filled home features 3 large bedrooms and a spacious open plan living and dining room with high...

&quot;the Junction of Two Creeks&quot;

. Sneak Preview, Tuckombil 2477

House 3 2 3 $995,000

This Rare & Endangered Property - is now almost extinct! ***MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON*** "A Romantic Aussie Bush Home" or a precious "Natural Hideaway" - yet oh so...

Yamba beachside motel up for sale

The Yamba motel site up for sale.

Site currently at 100% occupancy

Qld renovators snap up beachside pad for $300,000

11 Eastment St, Bardon.

$300,000 and this one is just 600m from the beach.

The surprising change to Gladstone's property market

Auctions are going crazy at the moment - Auctioneer Andrew Allen.

Savvy house hunters active at auctions.

Developer assures panicked buyers: land will be ready

AVID Property Group's Harmony development manager Anthony Demiris and general manager Qld Bruce Harper on site at Palmview earlier this year. Mr Harper has vowed the opening stage will be complete by month's end.

Nervous buyers assured land release on schedule

Developers snap up blocks earmarked for townhouses

SOLD: Two properties in Richlands have now been sold.

Two properties sold to developers

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!