New waterfront park lets you integrate your fitness app

FITNESS and technology enthusiasts have a new chance to exercise in the open and keep track of all the data digitally at the new waterfront fitness park facilities in Ballina.

Commemoration Park in Bentinck Street has been transformed into a new outdoor fitness park.

The park offers 134 different possible exercises, and includes instructional boards and app integration.

A council spokesperson said a shade structure to be placed over the area is still to come.

“It is a welcome addition to Ballina’s outdoor recreational spaces and a facility the community as been seeking for some time. It is hoped that it encourages people of all ages to get active outdoors,” the spokesperson said.

“Commemoration Park was chosen as a suitable location after a community consultation process. It was also chosen as there are two children’s playgrounds (Meldrum Park and Missingham Park) nearby.”

For information on local parks and playgrounds, visit the council’s website www.ballina.nsw.gov.au/playgrounds--99