Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Commemoration Park in Bentinck St, Ballina, has been transformed into a new outdoor fitness park.
Commemoration Park in Bentinck St, Ballina, has been transformed into a new outdoor fitness park.
News

New waterfront park lets you integrate your fitness app

Javier Encalada
18th Jul 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FITNESS and technology enthusiasts have a new chance to exercise in the open and keep track of all the data digitally at the new waterfront fitness park facilities in Ballina.

Commemoration Park in Bentinck Street has been transformed into a new outdoor fitness park.

The park offers 134 different possible exercises, and includes instructional boards and app integration.

A council spokesperson said a shade structure to be placed over the area is still to come.

“It is a welcome addition to Ballina’s outdoor recreational spaces and a facility the community as been seeking for some time. It is hoped that it encourages people of all ages to get active outdoors,” the spokesperson said.

“Commemoration Park was chosen as a suitable location after a community consultation process. It was also chosen as there are two children’s playgrounds (Meldrum Park and Missingham Park) nearby.”

For information on local parks and playgrounds, visit the council’s website www.ballina.nsw.gov.au/playgrounds--99

ballina ballina shire council commemoration park nortehrn rivers council news
Ballina Shire Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FINALLY: Netball is back after 126 days

        premium_icon FINALLY: Netball is back after 126 days

        Sport PLAYERS reckon netball is the glue that binds women of all ages together, and it’s back with a vengeance on Saturday.

        NSW announces new restrictions

        NSW announces new restrictions

        News NSW announces new restrictions on weddings and indoor dining

        Fears for NSW mum freed from Bali jail

        premium_icon Fears for NSW mum freed from Bali jail

        Crime Sara Connor will land in Australia on Saturday after being freed from Bali jail

        NSW COVID restrictions return: What you can and cannot do

        premium_icon NSW COVID restrictions return: What you can and cannot do

        Health Coronavirus NSW restrictions return: What you can and cannot do