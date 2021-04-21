Hannah’s mum issues desperate plea

The mother of murdered woman Hannah Clarke has issued an emotional plea after a woman's burned body was found in a Gold Coast backyard on Tuesday.

Mother-of-three Kelly Wilkinson was found dead with burns over her body at a home in Spikes Court, Arundel.

Brian Johnston, 34, was charged with murder and breaching a domestic violence order over her death. Police say there were three children in the home at the time of the alleged murder.

This comes a year after Hannah Clarke and her three children were killed when her estranged husband doused a car in petrol and set it on fire.

Desperate plea after Qld death. Picture: Sunrise/Channel 7

In the wake of yesterday's horrific incident Hannah's mother, Sue, has called for more support for domestic violence victims in Australia.

"I'd just like to say to Kelly's family, I'm so terribly sorry. This should never happen to any family. Not ever," Ms Clarke told Sunrise.

"We need to educate people what domestic violence is, what coercive controllers. My wishes that I would love to see a story on one of the soapy is like home in a way that the children watch with coercive control so that they can understand what it is."

Ms Clarke said friends and family of domestic violence victims need to listen to victims and let them know they are supported.

She also urged everyone to call out abusive behaviour when they see it happening.

