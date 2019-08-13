Menu
TOURISM LAUNCH: Ballina council's tourism team leader, Alicia Wallace, with Ballina artist Kim Toft.
New tourism guide shows off the jewels of Ballina Shire

13th Aug 2019 11:00 AM

THE latest tourism guide for the region was launched at the Ballina Visitor Information Centre last week.

Tourism numbers in Ballina Shire hit the one million mark in 2017.

Ballina Shire Council's tourism team leader, Alicia Wallace, said visitors to the region were looking for experiences in which they felt like they got to engage with operators on a personal basis.

She encouraged locals to get a copy of the guide - it's available at the tourism centre or online - so they could showcase the region to their visitors.

