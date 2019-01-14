New Today reporter’s awkward run-in

NINE'S veteran entertainment reporter Richard Wilkins had some choice words for new girl on the block Brooke Boney during the launch of the new-look Today this morning.

Boney has joined Today as part of a major shake-up for the troubled Channel 9 breakfast show, the former Triple J newsreader filling Wilkins' spot on the Today panel as he moves to a more focused role on sister program Today Extra.

Since the announcement, all parties have insisted it's a harmonious reshuffle - but a "joke" from Wilkins during this morning's episode seemed to suggest tension.

Boney was covering the red carpet at the opening of the Australian Open 2019, a star-studded affair with guests including her new colleague Wilkins.

Brooke Boney’s (at left) first gig — interviewing Richard Wilkins. Picture: AAP

"This is my first red carpet event. Can you give me some advice?" Boney asked her new co-worker.

"Yeah, don't stuff it up or it could be your last," he told her - before adding a "Just kidding!"

Boney's reaction suggests perhaps the joke didn't land:

Eep.

Boney said in a statement to 9 Honey last month that she was "thrilled" to be working alongside Wilkins.

"He's such a legend in the business. It's such an exciting time to be joining Nine and I am looking forward to learning from everyone on the Today team.

"As a young girl growing up in the country I watched Today so it's really awesome to know it'll be my new home."

Boney was a surprise pick for the commercial network, with Nine news director Darren Wicks saying they had decided to look outside the TV world for Wilkins' Today replacement.

Honestly, they’re best mates. Honestly. Picture: Sam Ruttyn

The journalist and proud Gamilaroi Gomeroi woman began her career while still at university, working at SBS and NITV where she was appointed the station's political correspondent.

She joins the new-look Today panel, launched with much fanfare this morning - but some viewers barely gave the show a chance before savaging the new, Karl Stefanovic-free show.

No sooner had the program begun, viewers were complaining about everything from the new female-fronted panel to the fact "the gap between each person isn't even and the desk is too small".