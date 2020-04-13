New school rules for second term

SCHOOL assemblies would be banned, social distancing practised in classrooms and extreme cleaning regimens put in place to protect students and teachers from coronavirus when term two resumes.

Health authorities will this week present National Cabinet with a string of "firm recommendations" to ensure schools can safely operate when classes resume.

The measures come as the Federal Government remains committed to ensuring all schools remain open for term two even if some states encourage parents to keep their children home.

Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy said National Cabinet had requested more stringent guidelines for operating schools safely before meeting later this week to discuss term two.

Prof Murphy said recommendations would include schools providing hand sanitiser, stopping large groups such as assemblies, social distancing in classrooms and "very enhanced cleaning".

"We do believe this virus is spread from objects quite often in children in schools," he said.

"Computers, mobile phones all those sorts of things could potentially be sources of transmission so, if in fact they are, there's a range of advice that's being prepared for the National Cabinet to try and give schools a sense of reassurance that they can reduce the potential for transmission."

He said there was no evidence of students passing coronavirus to teachers but there had been one confirmed case of a teacher passing the virus to a student.

Education Minister Dan Tehan said the Federal Government wanted all schools open in term two however individual states and territories would implement different arrangements.

"What the nationally consistent approach is, when it comes to parents who have to work and vulnerable children, schools have to be open and have to make sure that they provide a safe learning environment for those children," he said.

Victoria and NSW have already encouraged parents who are able to keep their children at home to study to do so in term two.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said she would decide by Tuesday if the state's schools would remain open when classes are scheduled to resume next week.





