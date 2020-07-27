New restaurant’s chef once cooked for a dictator

FOOD TIME: Tarsem Singh has opened a new Indian restaurant, Brown Boyz, the heart of Lismore.

BROWN Boyz is new to the Lismore food scene but the restaurant has a secret weapon, a chef who once cooked for former Iraq president Saddam Hussein.

Brown Boyz secret weapon is chef Kesavan Kutty who has 30 years experience, including cooking for Saddam Hussein as well as some of the world's biggest airlines

"A long time ago, he cooked for Saddam Hussein … he cooked for Air India, he cooked for Qantas airlines … then he opened up his own restaurant in Sydney, then he opened up in Tamworth and then said 'I want to work with you', so I am lucky he is with me," Brown Boyz owner, Tarsem Singh, said.

Brown Boyz is Mr Singh's first foray into the restaurant business but he's loved the new challenge it has provided him.

"I used to be in carwashing, this is the first time opening a restaurant so this is a new thing for me," Mr Singh said.

"I am from Sydney. We have three car washes in Sydney, which is a car wash and a cafe. I came to Lismore this year and I started Diamond Hand Car Wash, I found this space and opened up a restaurant."

"This has always been my dream."

Mr Singh said it had been difficult trying to get these business running during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Hard, very hard, it took me so long to get approvals and the pandemic has made it hard … slowly we're getting back on track," Mr Singh said.

Brown Boyz is located at the former site of Peppertree Kitchen, Mr Singh has praised Peppertree's owner Helen Nott for her help.

"She helped me, she has done everything for me, I was living in this area but I didn't know anybody and she helped me with the approvals."

Brown Boyz is located at 70 Magellan St, open for lunch from 10am to 3pm and dinner from 4:30pm to 10pm Monday to Sunday.