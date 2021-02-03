New railway company to showcase ideas at Lismore, Casino

Northern Rivers Rail Ltd would like to see pathways and rail lines co-exist.

A new company with a mission to save the Casino to Murwillumbah railway line will host public meetings at Lismore and Casino this month.

Northern Rivers Rail Ltd is a not-for-profit company which has been registered to help get trains back on the tracks.

Secretary Lydia Kindred said there was “widespread concern” about plans for a rail trail and what that would mean for the future of train services.

Public meetings will be held at the Casino RSM on Wednesday, February 10, from 6pm, and at the Lismore Workers Club on Wednesday, February 17, from 6pm.

“One very environmentally-sound option that many are advocating for are recycled plastic raised cycle/walking paths, to be built beside the railroad tracks,” Ms Kindred said.

“This in itself prevents thousands of tons of plastic from going into landfill.

“They are Australian-made, in Victoria and South Australia, and can also be manufactured in NSW.

“These specially designed recycled plastic raised constructions over low lying parts of the track, which already exists as maintenance track, will be more enjoyable to ride on for cyclists and more comfortable to walk on than bitumen or concrete.

“Instead of sticking to a straight line following the railway track, through cuttings where riders and walkers would not see the views, better routes can be found around trees and closer to streams, including other pleasant outlooks.

“The raised cycleways can be tailored to the landscape, to make the journey more enjoyable, more inspiring and more comfortable for travellers.”

Northern Rivers Rail Ltd aims to get a “large number of members” on board and, through donations, pay for any extra costs in building these structures.

Ms Kindred said the railway line was still needed by many people.

“Extending services to Tyagarah, where drivers can ‘park and ride’ into Byron Bay, on to Mullumbimby and beyond, and taking in local festival sites is another important focus for Northern Rivers Rail Ltd,” she said.

“We can work together to create a win-win outcome, for all stakeholders … we can have both rail and rail trail together.”

For more information email admin@northernriversrail.com.au.