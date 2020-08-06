New program bringing music to the deaf

MCA Artist Educators Angie Goto and Sue Wright will deliver two workshops in Lismore.

MCA Artist Educators Angie Goto and Sue Wright will deliver two workshops in Lismore.

AUSLAN Creative is a new program delivered by Arts Northern Rivers allowing the local deaf community to collaborate with artists in music, film, dance and more.

The project will include an opportunity to explore creating music by and for the hearing-impaired and the hearing abled.

While the dates for the music and visual arts components are yet to be confirmed, a program has been revealed featuring partnerships with the Northern Rivers Conservatorium and the Museum of Contemporary Art Australia (MCA).

Arts Northern Rivers and the Northern Rivers Conservatorium commissioned music educator Karen Kyriakou to deliver two workshops: Making Music Accessible and Exploring Music Making.

The workshops for both the Northern Rivers Deaf Community and music educators will take place at the Northern Rivers Conservatorium in Lismore at a date to be confirmed.

Working with the Lismore Regional Gallery, the MCA will deliver two workshops for the visual arts program.

The Access and Deaf Awareness professional development session will be delivered by MCA artist educators Cara MacLeod, Angie Goto and Sue Wright, focusing on the development of accessible gallery programming within the region.

The Auslan Tour of the Lismore Regional Gallery will be delivered by Sue Wright and Angie Goto, giving deaf adults and their families opportunities to engage with artworks in the Gallery and experience contemporary practices in an art-making session.

Programming for the screen-based work commenced on July 30, with Screenworks delivering a series of film writing workshops.

The intimate lab series is working with two local participants on developing a factual-based film project.

The participants will be mentored weekly through to September 10 by filmmaker Karenza Ebejer.

Anna Seymour's Collisions – The Delta Project. (Photograph by Pippa Samaya.)

On performing arts, deaf contemporary dancer and choreographer Anna Seymour will deliver Ritual, Re-Route, Re-Connect.

The movement-based workshop will be supported by NORPA by hosting the event at Lismore City Hall on Saturday August 22.

For more information and to register for the workshop visit artsnorthernrivers.com.au/ritual-re-route-re-connect.

Arts Northern Rivers Executive Director, Peter Wood, said his organisation received funding from the Federal and State governments to deliver the multi-arts project.

"Arts Northern Rivers is excited to be presenting this project and looking forward to delivering important skills and professional development opportunities for the deaf and non-deaf communities in the Northern Rivers," he said.

For further information visit artsnorthernrivers.com.au/project/auslan-creative.