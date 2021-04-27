New police recruits set to join the thin blue line

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis and Chief Inspector Jo Reid, Officer-in-Charge of Grafton, meet with some of the newly graduated constables James O'Brien and Alison Rice.

Six new police recruits will be relocating to Northern NSW to start their new careers.

Two new probationary constables will commence duties in the Tweed Byron Police District, while four will be joining the Richmond Police District.

The new officers graduated from the Goulburn Police Academy earlier this month and are ready to start protecting their new communities.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest welcomed the new police officers to the Tweed-Byron area.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest, Police Minister Elliott and Tweed Police Superintendent Cameron Lindsay welcome new probationary constables at a police attestation in 2020.

“Some of the force’s newest probationary constables have elected to come back to serve their home towns located within the Tweed Byron,” Mr Provest said.

“I’m absolutely delighted the Tweed community will be a safer place with this NSW Government investment boosting our policing numbers.

“An additional 14 officers have been added to the Tweed Byron Police District from the last five attestations.

“On behalf of the community, I am pleased to be able to welcome our newest police officers.”

Acting Inspector at Casino Sergeant Anthony Smith, Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis Constable Douglas Woodhouse and Richmond Superintendent Scott Tanner.

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis said the four new Richmond Police District recruits, who will be working in the Lismore, Ballina and Casino areas, are a welcome relief to the region.

“They are part of a cohort of 202 probationary officers who have just graduated from the Police Academy in Goulburn,” Mr Gulaptis said.

“On behalf of the Clarence and Richmond Valley communities I represent, I am pleased to be able to welcome our newest police officers.”

Class 346 included 149 men and 55 women.

Some recruits entered the NSW Police Academy straight from school or university, while others left established professional careers and trades.

The recruits have completed eight months of foundational training and our new officers will report to their stations from April 26, 2021.

