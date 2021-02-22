NEW PLAN (AGAIN): How our water strategy will be developed

Rous County Council has unveiled a new draft for its Integrated Water Cycle Management Strategy timeline.

The strategy aims to consolidate the most cost-efficient long-term plan to secure water for the councils Rous is formed by ‒ Byron, Lismore, Ballina and Richmond Valley councils.

The Dunoon Dam option was voted out of the strategy in the December meeting, and a motion to keep the land purchased for the dam did not succeed earlier this week, so now Rous has some extra panning to do, again.

The dam was the preferred option for the staff, after decades working towards a proposed 50GL water reservoir in Dunoon and The Channon.

The new non-dam IWCM is expected to be rolled out in stages.

Rous was always planning to source water from Alstonville, whether the dam was being built or not.

Second stage is implementation of extra measures to procure more water for the area.

The third part of the rollout will define whether water sourced from 2030 onwards will come from other aquifers (such as Newrybar, Tyagarah and Woodburn) or from desalination, water recycling or other technologies.

The new timeline for adoption of the new IWCM by Rous starts on March 17, according information on council's website.

On that date, an extraordinary council meeting may adopt a revised draft of the strategy for public exhibition.

The draft document will be on public exhibition for eight weeks, from April 1 to May 28.

Council then will meet to find out about the public exhibition outcomes - the biggest trends on feedback and specific outcomes of interest.

This workshop for councillors is expected to happen on or around June 16.

On July 21, Rous County Council is expected to schedule another extraordinary meeting, to consider the adoption of the new ICMW strategy.

