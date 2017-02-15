28°
New pathway and road don't mix

15th Feb 2017 5:30 AM
SAFETY ISSUES: Residents living near the new section of Coastal Recreational Path across from Beachfront Parade have identified safety issues with the new path.
SAFETY ISSUES: Residents living near the new section of Coastal Recreational Path across from Beachfront Parade have identified safety issues with the new path.

SEVERAL accidents involving cyclists have sparked residents near Angels Beach to call for Ballina Shire Council to build a new section of coastal path away from the busy Coast Rd.

In one incident a fortnight ago, an ambulance had to be called after a cycling accident at the new section of the Coastal Recreational Path which runs next to a stretch of road with an 80kmh limit.

But David Fuller, who has been a long-time supporter of the Coastal Recreational Path, said the answer was not to build traffic barriers or widen the 140m section of concrete path, but rather to build a new section of path through the bush to the east and east along the original route for the CRP.

He said the day after the concrete path opened just before Christmas, there was a head-on accident involving two cyclists.

The problems, he said, were the tight, blind curves at each end of the path in which those using the path cannot see oncoming cyclists - some of whom he says travel at speed and don't stay in the lanes marked at the curves.

The curved sections of path were built to bring the path next to the Coast Road and away from the bush area which had been identified as having cultural sensitivities in the long-time planning for the path.

Mr Fuller claimed it was possible to build decking along the bush track to the east of the new path, which would provide a straight route of a width of 2.5 which is the same as other sections of the path.

More importantly, he said that route, through the bush reserve, would be "more consistent with the natural experience through the rest of the CRP".

"Our community has been saying this for a long time," he said.

Councillors are scheduled to inspect the CRP section.

Topics:  ballina bike paths northern rivers council northern rivers roads roads

