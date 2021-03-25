New music video flaunts Big Prawn, Lennox to the world

Lennox Head band Wharves has released their new music video.

Lennox Head band Wharves has released their new music video.

The new single from Lennox Head band Wharves is already getting plenty of airplay in Australia and the UK, and now the video to go with it has been unleashed.

Everything I'm Waiting On premiered on Unearthed last month and has since been played on triple j and community radio stations, and added to Spotify's New Music Friday and Broad Chords.

In the UK, the track has been added to XS Manchester Radio's evening playlist with an on air interview to happen this week.

Lennox Head band Wharves has released their new music video.

The song's video clip portrays the band at play in their hometown of Lennox Head.

It was shot and edited by Wharves band members.

"We found an old Canon camcorder and were inspired to do a 'Wharves home movie', showing us having a big day out in Lennox Head," they said.

"We planned the best day ever ‒ a swim at Lake Ainsworth, frisbee on the beach, lawn games, lunch at Lennox Point, ten-pin Bowling, golf and dinner at the pub.

"We realised how awesome our own backyard is and that we don't need to travel far and have so much to be thankful for living here."

The video also features a cheeky appearance from Ballina's Big Prawn and shows the boys skateboarding around the coastal village.

Wharves have already been on the road, playing shows with Hockey Dad and DZ Deathrays.

Shows on 1 May (Felons, Brisbane) and 21 May (Elsewhere, Gold Coast) are to follow.

The shows will be co-promoted by Lennox Groove and top UK promoter This Feeling.